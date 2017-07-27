New CSU course focuses on black theater

By Published:

COLUMBUS,Ga.– This year Columbus State University Professor Natalia Temesgen will be teaching an English course called August Wilson’s century cycle.

The upper level English class highlights black theatre in the 20th century and it will be based on 10 plays by the American Playwright August Wilson.

Temesgen says CSU has a diverse student body and she wanted to make sure students were able to experience representation from all different cultures.

Students will be able to watch films like the piano lesson and fences and discuss the impact they had on plays.

The course is completely full right now, but professor Temesgen says keep checking the availability if you’re interested in taking the class.

The good thing is, class will be offered again in the spring.

