Man accused of shooting and killing Ft. Benning soldier pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. – News 3 is learning new details about the night a Ft. Benning soldier who was shot dead at a Columbus intersection. Police say Marcus Wiggins shot and killed Donald Matthews early Saturday morning.

Wiggins, 27, faces murder and weapons charges in connection to the death of the Ft. Benning specialist. Defense attorney Stacey Jackson says his client (Wiggins) served two years in the Air Force before moving back to the Chattahoochee Valley.

Wiggins had his preliminary hearing this morning. Police say Wiggins and Matthews, 26, got into a fight at the TGI Fridays in North Columbus around 2 a.m. this past Saturday. The fight ended at the intersection of River Rd. and Veterans Pkwy. Police say Wiggins left the restaurant, followed by Matthews.

Jackson believes Matthews attacked his client, provoking Wiggins to defend himself. Jackson adds surveillance from the restaurant could be telling in this case.

“If it shows what we believe it will show, that Mr. Matthews attacked Mr. Wiggins, that would be something really important to an officer’s investigation of whether or not this case is self-defense,” Jackson said.

Police say the argument started when Matthews’ ex-girlfriend mentioned there was a history of domestic violence between them. She thought she might be in danger that night as well. Police are currently reviewing surveillance video from TGI Fridays, as well as businesses near the intersection where Matthews was shot.

Wiggins pleaded not guilty at his preliminary hearing. The judge bound his case over to Superior Court, where his bond will be set in the murder case.