Local wedding vendors step up for displaced couples

Chattahoochee Valley — Wedding vendors in the community are stepping in to help several couples who now have no place to tie the knot after their wedding venue, The Barn on Huguley Road in Russell County, suddenly shut down.

After The Barn shut down without warning, dozens of couples were left scrambling to find a place to have their wedding.

But they weren’t alone in trying to figure out a backup plan. Several local vendors reached out to offer their support and much needed services.

Jan Lawrence was determined to help at least one couple even though her wedding venue, The Farm at Rocky Top, had no openings left for 2017.

“I talked it over with my husband and our kids and we decided to unblock a Saturday in November that we were scheduled to come out to the farm and have family time, go hunting, go fishing and watch the iron Bowl,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence posted on Facebook that she would give her venue for free to any couple who wanted to change their date to Nov. 25. She didn’t expect anybody would take her up on the offer.

“Within five minutes I was contacted by a bride and she said ‘Can I get it?’ and I said well absolutely,” Lawrence said.

For her, giving away the venue away for free was an easy decision.

“It’s not about money. It’s about helping somebody out,” Lawrence said. “I don’t want a little girl to cry because she can’t have her wedding. I’m getting teared up right now.”

Other venues are helping too including Pine Mountain Club Chatlets Resort.

“I feel heartbroken with these brides,” Executive Events Director Amanda Mitten said. “I’m like how in the world are these girls going to have their magical day and they only have three or four weeks to find it? That’s why I want to do this. I want to help them.”

To help them, Mitten and the folks at Pine Mountain Resorts are offering a 10 percent discount for wedding guests and $750 off any of their wedding packages.

Kimball’s catering is offering discounts as well.

The property owners, The Alexanders, have issued a statement including how couples can get a refund:

26 July 2017

Notice To All Customers,

The purpose of this notice is to update all existing and potential customers of the status of operations related to DAKA Farms LLC dba The Barn on Huguley Road. On June 13th the Russell County Building Inspector’s Office informed DAKA Farms that the Barn would no longer be able to operate as an event venue or commercial operation due to numerous code violations, and failure to follow building inspection procedures during the construction phase. On the 21st of June DAKA Farms was further informed by the State Fire Marshall and Russell County Building Inspection Office that it may be possible to continue hosting events provided certain requirements were met and an agreed upon schedule to correct all code deficiencies was adhered to. The State Fire Marshall advised DAKA Farms that it was not foreseeable that both the state and county criteria could be met to resume commercial activities prior to early to mid September. At that point in time DAKA Farms informed the state and county officials that the business would voluntarily suspend operations until approval to resume operations was received from both the state and county. Accordingly, all owners of DAKA Farms, including Kim and Allen Belcher, unanimously agreed to immediately notify all customers who had reserved the barn for an event prior to mid September that their events could not be held at the Barn, and that future events were questionable due to state and county requirements. In this regard, Allen Belcher personally agreed to, and assumed responsibility for, contacting those very customers. Currently, we have sufficient reason to believe the deficiencies will NOT be corrected. Please understand we are diligently working to contact all customers and remit refunds as soon as possible. We are therefore asking any customers who have reserved an event and/or remitted any deposits towards an event at the Barn on Huguley Road to send us details of the event, including the name of the reservation, the date of the event, and detailed information regarding all payments made either through credit card transactions, check, or cash delivered to the Belchers or other recipients as the case may be. Please send all details of the reservation, in writing either to info@thebarnonhuguley.com or by mail to DAKA Farms LLC, Att: Reservations, PO Box 1647 Phenix City, AL 36868. Lastly, we sincerely apologize for the difficulties this situation has caused. Please understand this notification is not intended as a response to the facebook post made by Kim Belcher on 25 July 2017, but is being published for informational purposes so that our customers are properly informed. DAKA Farms LLC

Amy Alexander, Member of DAKA Farms LLC

Dave Alexander, Member of DAKA Farms LLC