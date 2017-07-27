LCSO seeking identity of woman in store surveillance

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Sheriff deputies are seeking the identity of a woman seen in store surveillance video.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon that on July 10 a resident in the 1000 block of Lee Road 29 in Opelika reported that a car had been broken into and items were taken from it, including a credit card.

The credit card that was stolen was later used. The woman in the video is believed to have used the victim’s stolen credit card.

If you have any information or know the identity of the woman you are asked to contact Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.