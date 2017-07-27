Georgia rolls out new roadway assistance program

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia just rolled out a new statewide roadway service that’s the first of its kind in the country.

It’s called CHAMP, which stands for “Coordinated Highway Assistance and Maintenance Program.” It’s free for all motorists, but most people don’t even know about it.

54 CHAMP trucks can be spotted on interstates across Georgia, offering free assistance to motorists and law enforcement. News 3 Intern Maddie Ray got the chance to ride along with CHAMP operator, Ronnie McNorton, who showed her exactly how the program works.

“A lot of people don’t know we’re out here to help,” says McNorton.

Within minutes of setting off on their drive down I-85, they came across a motorist who looked like he might need a hand. Calvin Winston said he was only stranded for about 15 minutes, before help found him.

“I was coming out of LaGrange from my brother’s house, and I ran out of gas because my gas hand doesn’t work,” Winston explained.

A little fuel went a long way for Winston. And with the shake of a hand and a smile on his face, he was back on the road again.

CHAMP is operated by the Georgia Department of Transportation and offers services including motorist assistance, emergency response and even roadway maintenance.

Digital boards are spread out along the interstates in Georgia, encouraging stranded motorists to dial 511 for help, but motorists aren’t the only ones benefiting from this new program.

“We want to keep the protectors protected, so they can do their job, EMS can do their job, and we can do our job to make sure everybody is getting by this incident scene safely and as fast as we can move them,” says McNorton.

Sergeant First Class Maurice Raines with the Georgia State Patrol says Champ has already become a vital asset for law enforcement.

“To know a trooper can go to a crash and he’s got someone on his back to protect him with traffic…couldn’t ask for a better relationship,” says Raines. “Every time I see that truck, I wave, because I know what they bring to the table for us.”

With the program already helping out about 150 motorists a day in our area alone, there are hopes that this program will pave the way for other states down the road.

“Alabama needs to get it too! Yeah, I sure appreciate y’all,” says Winston.

CHAMP has only been around in our area since March of 2017. So they’re trying to get the word out with brochures, which they hand out while responding to calls.

It’s free for everyone, even for people from other states who are passing through. CHAMP is made possible by Georgia’s Transportation Funding Act of 2015, which added some additional taxes and fees to things like gas, electric vehicles and hotel stays, so it is tax-payer funded.