Georgia Kings 12U basketball takes home 3rd in national tournament

A Columbus YMCA amateur basketball team is back in the Chattahoochee Valley and they return with a shiny new trophy.

The Georgia Kings 12U team recently traveled to Hampton, Virginia for the AAU 2017 Nationals Championship Tournament and placed third out of 40 teams from around the U.S. and Canada.

The boys played their way through the Sweet 16, the Elite 8, and through to the Final 4 completely undefeated. The team lost one game in the Final 4 lineup to take home the bronze medals and an impressive trophy.

With a 6-1 game record, they also placed first in their pool out of 10 divisions of competitors.

Thursday, the team and Assistant Coach Antonio Mathis join the News 3 Midday Community Watch to share their achievement and the YMCA goal of teaching excellence on and off the court.