Duke’s Mayo celebrates 100th anniversary with special edition jars

(WSPA) – Duke’s Mayonnaise is celebrating their 100th anniversary by unveiling two special edition 32-ounce jars.

The first jar features a classic black-and-gold label with a special gold call-out to Duke’s century-long legacy. It will be available at grocery stores and online.

The second jar is a reproduction of Duke’s classic 32-ounce jar. It will be available online only.

2017 will be the first time in over a decade that Duke’s Mayonnaise will be available in glass jars.

The labels on the glass jars will honor a Duke’s-lover’s favorite and southern delicacy: the tomato sandwich.

Both special edition jars will also feature the winning recipe from Duke’s 100th-anniversary recipe contest: Lolly’s Alabama White BBQ Sauce, submitted by Laura Tolbert.

“Longtime Duke’s fans write to us about all the different ways they repurpose our glass jars after the mayo is gone,” says Erin Hatcher, Marketing Director. “One woman used Duke’s jars as vases for a wedding reception, and fans tell us our jars are the perfect size for storing loose screws or nails. We look forward to seeing how our fans use the keepsake jars throughout 2017.”