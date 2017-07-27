CPD issues murder warrant for boyfriend of Meloy Drive murder victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department announces a murder warrant for the live-in boyfriend of a woman found murdered in their Meloy Drive home.

A press release says 42-year-old Cory Hill is wanted in connection to the July 17 murder of 43-year-old Ruby Lloyd. As News 3 reported, Lloyd was found shot to death around 2:05 a.m. when concerned family members came to check on her. The victim’s light brown/bronze 2011 four-door Ford F-150 was also discovered missing.

Police initially sought Hill for questioning and told News 3 he was not an active suspect. However, after around a week and a half of no contact from Hill and further investigation, Lieutenant Greg Touchberry says the man is now considered the prime murder suspect.

Touchberry says Hill was last seen in the Dawson, Georgia area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hill is a black man, weighs 160 pounds, and stands 5’6″ tall.

Anyone with information on Hill or his current whereabouts is urged to call Columbus Police Sgt. Dan Lyon at 706-225-4422 or email him dlyon@columbusga.org.