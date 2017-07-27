Chambers Co. attorney arrested on theft of property charges

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — A well-known Chambers County attorney with the District Attorney’s Office was arrested Thursday.

Roland Sledge was charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property, according to a spokesperson with the Office of the Attorney General for the State of Alabama.

As News 3 reported, a judge removed Sledge back in June as the conservator for an underage client, after allegations he may have mismanaged funds

Sledge was fired from the Chambers County District Attorney’s office when the allegations surfaced.

The case is also being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.