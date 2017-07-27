Carver looking to claw their way to a state title with new head coach

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Tigers are clawing at a state title run and they are hoping they will get there with former defensive coach turned head coach Calvin Arnold. Arnold says he is trying to better unite the team this year.

“I’m very excited you know. I ask the kids all the time; are you ready? And a lot of the times some kids say you know coach this is the most I’ve been excited to play football in a long time,” said Arnold.

And the players say the fact that they know Arnold helps in forming those deeper connections. Arnold says that having that defensive mindset with a run offense will propel this team to achieve more than last year.

“We’re going to grind all the way until the end,” says Arnold.

The Tigers will open the season up on the road at Harris County on August 18th.