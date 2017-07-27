Bobby Howard resigns from Cartersville position 36 days after taking baseball job

By Published:

CARTERSVILLE, Ga – News 3 has confirmed that legendary baseball coach Bobby Howard has resigned from the head coaching position at Cartersville High School, just 36 days after taking the job.

Howard accepted the job on June 22. He told our news partners at the Ledger-Enquirer that “economically, it was not feasible and it just didn’t work out.”

One of the most successful baseball coaches in Georgia high school history, Howard coached Columbus High School to 12 state championships, before leaving the Blue Devils program in 2015.

Howard coached at Central High School in Alabama for the previous two seasons. He announced he was leaving the Red Devils program in May. He has more than 900 career high school coaching victories.

Howard has 35 years of experience coaching and teaching in the Georgia Department of Education system and his rehiring into the system at Cartersville interfered with retirement benefits.

 

 

