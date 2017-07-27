Alabama teen killed by lightning strike while standing on porch

By Published:

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama teenager who was struck by lightning at his home has died.

The Dothan Eagle reports Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd says 16-year-old Aron Eugene Dunn had stepped out on the porch of his home Wednesday when lightning struck.

Byrd says the lightning ran through a tree, and then jumped to the teen, going through his body and exiting his foot to the ground.

Byrd says emergency responders worked on the teenager at the scene for 15 to 20 minutes before taking him to Southeast Alabama Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s