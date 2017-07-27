Alabama football’s open practice and Fan Day set for Saturday, August 5

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama football team’s annual Fan Day is set for Saturday, Aug. 5. The Crimson Tide will hold an open practice in Bryant-Denny Stadium from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Players and coaches will be available for autographs following practice on the field beginning at approximately 4:45 p.m.

At 1 p.m., the first 150 fans in line at Gate 25 will receive numbered color-coded wristbands for early entrance to the post-practice autograph session. Fans receiving wristbands will need to report to Gate 25 (South field entrance) at 4 p.m. to begin lining up for the autograph session.

Fans may enter the stadium beginning at 1:30 p.m. through gates 9 and 19 and occupy the west side lower bowl (sections A-N). The open practice, which is slated to start at 2:30 p.m., is scheduled to last approximately two hours. For security purposes, all items are subject to inspection as fans enter the stadium for both the practice and Fan Day activities.

Following practice, the Crimson Tide football team, coaching staff and head coach Nick Saban will be available for autographs on the field for approximately 45 minutes. The gate to the field will be open once the autograph session has been set up. In an effort to facilitate as many autographs in the time allowed, fans will be limited to one item per person for autographs, and no posed photographs will be permitted.

Concessions vendors will be walking through the stadium with items for sale and the concession stands on the west side (field and mezzanine levels) will be open. Alabama merchandise will also be sold on Saturday and 3,000 autograph posters will be given away.

Parking for Fan Day can be found in the west ten Hoor area of campus. There are two parking decks as well as surface lots that are available for your convenience. Parking for persons with disabilities is available on a first come, first served basis in the Communications Lot and Wallace Wade Lots. No special accommodations will be made for recreational vehicles (RVs) on campus. All RVs should park at the Northington Lot near University Mall. Fans can go to RollTide.com for updates and other pertinent information.

In case of inclement weather, the Fan Day portion of the afternoon would be moved to the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. Any weather-related changes will be shared through the official Alabama Athletics and Alabama Football social media accounts.