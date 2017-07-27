Alabama corrections officer faces child porn charges

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officer faces multiple child pornography charges.

News outlets report Scottsboro police arrested 58-year-old Michael Dave Barnes on Tuesday. Barnes is charged with 14 counts of production of pornography with minors and 14 counts of possession of child pornography.

WAFF-TB reports that state officials confirm Barnes is employed at the Limestone Correctional Facility.

He is being held at the Jackson County Jail on $280,000 bond. Further details haven’t been released.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.