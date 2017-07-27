A strong system will bring storms then dry

Showers and storms will build outward from the cool front. This will pop a few storms, with a few with damaging wind and hail. When the front moves through the area on Saturday we will need to watch along the front and ahead of it by the afternoon. We could see more widespread-activity south and east of Columbus. This is why we will be Weather Aware for Saturday. There will be much more pleasant weather behind this system on the day for Sunday and a good portion of early next week. This means drier and more stable weather. Stay with the First Alert Weather team for the latest.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast