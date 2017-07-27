2nd annual Holistic Columbus Expo coming up Columbus

Join Thursday’s News 3 Midday Community Watch to learn more about the 2017 Holistic Columbus Expo coming to the Valley on August 5.

Organizer Tamara Edwards tells News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton the free event is all about teaching community members the benefits of full body medical attention. She also says there will be more than 70 vendors and featured speakers to help guide you through the holistic living resources available in your local area.

To learn more about the Holistic Columbus Expo, visit the event page online.

