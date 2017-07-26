Summer crime wave spikes security system sales

COLUMBUS, Ga. — While driving around you may see dozens of blue signs in front of people’s homes.

These signs signify the home is armed with a security system.

Affinity Integrated Solutions is an authorized security dealer, they said this summer they’ve seen an increase in sales.

Crime can happen in any neighborhood, which is why folks across the valley are going the extra mile to protect their families and assets.

Some folks are going the extra mile when it comes to security by installing motion detectors, glass break detection devices and video camera doorbells that allow you to see who’s at your door at any time.

If you have a security system it’s important to arm your house whenever you leave.

Also if you’re going to buy big ticket items like TV’s or any other electronics, don’t leave the boxes in your front yard because your home could become a target.