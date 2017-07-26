Outdoor Weekend Events July 28th – 30th

Scattered storms start off the weekend, but there are still some outdoor weekend events that may be able to dodge the rain early.

Bring the kids to the National Baseball League’s Back to School Bash for food, games and a dunk booth Saturday from noon until 6:00 p.m. edt in Rigdon Park in Columbus. The first 200 kids receive a free book bag with school supplies.

Kids ages 8 to 17 can come out to Flightways Columbus for a free flight over Columbus at Young Eagles Day Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

This weekend’s highlighted event is Ronald McDonald’s run, walk and roll 5k and 1-mile fun run Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. edt in Woodruff Park. The race will end near the splash pad! All proceeds go back to the Ronald McDonald House which helps provide a home away from home for families of children receiving treatment in the area.

Melody Moran is the development director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Georgia, Inc.

“The majority of our families have babies in the NICU and so they’ll be at Midtown Medical some times for long periods of time, and they’ll be away from their other family and they can stay here together for absolutely no charge,” says Moran.

For more information on how to donate or register for the races click here.