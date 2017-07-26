OPD arrest North Antioch Circle murder suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. — After nearly 15 days on the run, 20-year-old Vantavious Hughley has been arrested in the shooting death of 23-year-old Shaquille Jones.

As News 3 reported, Jones was shot July 11 along North Antioch Circle. This is not the first time Hughley has been arrested for murder.

Back in 2014, he was charged with murder, but was never indicted by a grand jury and the case was eventually dropped.

Opelika police also arrested 19-year-old Alexis Dunlap of Opelika during the traffic stop. Dunlap will be charged with hindering prosecution, attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest.