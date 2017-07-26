Murder suspect appears in Lee County court accused in toddler’s death

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Chilling details enter the WRBL News 3 newsroom as we follow court proceedings for a Phenix City man accused of murdering a 15 month old toddler.

News 3’s Alex Derencz is the only reporter in the courtroom Wednesday morning as 48-year-old Mark Hagler appears to face one charge of felony murder and one charge of torture and willing abuse of a child under 18 years of age.

Investigators testified that Hagler at first denied beating the victim, Konner Flowers of Smith Station, to death on June 3. However, the officer continues that Hagler later admitted during questioning he walked into the room where the toddler was sleeping in a bed with his girlfriend and thought the child was a grown man.

Hagler claimed he started beating the man he thought was sleeping with his girlfriend, only to discover the person he was attacking was the young boy. Konner was rushed to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, but later succumbed to his injuries.

A medical examiner confirms Konner Flowers died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Judge Steven Speakman has ruled the case shows probable cause and will now proceed to a grand jury trial.