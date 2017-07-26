Local wedding venue suddenly shuts down

[anvplayer video=”1413260″

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Barn on Huguley Road is a popular rustic wedding venue. But now dozens of couples have nowhere to say their “I do’s” and are possibly out thousand of dollars after fire safety issues and a legal dispute has put all prenuptials on pause.

Shelbi Dollar and her fiance are one of the many couples who booked their wedding at The Barn.

“My stomach fell to my knees. It was devastating,” she said. “I actually didn’t get a call from them. I heard over Facebook and friends that have actually received calls from them, but I actually never received a call from them.”

On The Barn’s Facebook page, the business owners say a state fire marshal asked the venue to shut down a few weeks ago to install a fire suppression system, which led to “unforeseen discoveries that revealed enormous concerns.”

Now, couples also have enormous concerns including when, or even if, they’ll get their deposits back.

“Just knowing you’re not going to get that money back to at least get that money to put toward another venue and you’ve got to come up with another deposit, that’s scary and really stressful,” Michael McCormick said.

The Facebook post also refers to trouble between the business partners with the landowners allegedly refusing access and the mention of attorney’s getting involved.

WRBL reached out to Allen Belcher who runs The Barn. He said he couldn’t answer questions since the case is under litigation.

” A lot of people have reached out to me and are willing to help including other venues that are devastated also,” Dollar said.

Dollar and her fiance paid around $3,000 for their deposit while others have paid the full amount.

Despite not knowing what’s going to happen with her money or where her big day is going to be at, Dollar’s keeping the stressful situation in perspective.

“It’s stressful, but at the end of the day as long as I get to get married to my fiance that’s all that matters,” she said.

For how couples can get their money back, News 3 reached out to Kelvin Collins who’s the CEO of the Better Business Bureau in West Georgia and East Alabama.

He said you should definitely file a complaint with the BBB, and if you paid with a credit card you can dispute the charge.

Your credit card provider will ask the company, in this case The Barn, for proof they provided a service. If the company can’t provide that proof, you’ll get your money back and the claim goes to a dispute status.

If you paid with cash or check, Collins says the company will more than likely tell you your deposit is tied up in litigation.

For those planning a wedding, the BBB recommends that you make sure a refund for the deposit is written into the contract.