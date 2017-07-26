Hot & humid to end the week. Watching scattered storms Saturday.

A similar forecast to today expected tomorrow. More sunshine will help warm us to the mid 90s with it feeling even hotter in the lower 100s. There is a chance of storms, but these will remain isolated with most not getting any relief from the heat at all. Friday plays to the same tune – mostly sunny and hot with isolated storms. We’ll be watching a strong cold front to our northwest which will trigger some strong storms to our north.

As this cold front tracks farther south into our area, it will bring scattered showers and storms early Saturday morning through the entire day. The main threats with these storms as of now are heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. Once that front exits, cooler and drier air moves in behind it – leading to a more pleasant forecast Sunday to end the weekend.