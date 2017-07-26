FDA approves Gliolan; helps patients with glioblastoma brain tumors

COLUMBUS, Ga.— U.S. Senator and former Republican Presidential candidate John McCain is battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

It’s called glioblastoma. These tumors had been difficult to remove because the cells dig in deep into the brain, and the fingers of the cells extend out centimeters away from the tumor. Doctors couldn’t see them, until recently. A drug, Gliolan or 5 ALA, that turns the cancer cells pink has been approved by the FDA.

Dr. Costas Hadjipanayis, formerly of Emory University’s Winship Cancer Institute, worked on 5 ALA or Gliolan for nearly ten years. We tracked him down in New York, where patients are benefiting from the use of the drug.

“We’re really happy that the FDA gets it and seeing the tumor more effectively and safely remove the tumor is so important with glioblastoma because of its tentacles and infiltrating cells that kind of extend away from the tumor mass,” said Dr. Costas Hadjipanayis, Site Chair for the Department of Neurosurgery at Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Hadjipanayis was this country’s lead researcher on the project. He says the FDA approval will open doors for other research.

“The approval’s going to pave the way for other types of agents that could help with detection of brain tumors or any other cancers for surgery.”

Dr. Hadjipanayis credits Germany’s Dr. Walter Stummer and other European researchers with helping to get FDA approval for 5 ALA, calling it a team effort .