Fast food doesn’t always have to be unhealthy

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Eating out and eating healthy can be a struggle for some of us.

When you’re always on the go most fast food choices won’t be the healthiest, but there are a few.

Willy’s Mexican Grill in Columbus opened their doors to News 3 and shared some healthy meal options for lunch or dinner.

Just because it’s fast doesn’t mean it’s unhealthy, everything at Willy’s Mexican Grill is prepared fresh every day.

The meats are marinated, trim cleaned and grilled.

All salsas are made fresh daily with fresh ingredients like tomatoes and corn.

Eating clean is important when it comes to weight loss.

The burrito bowl is the most popular item on the menu because you can cut out the carbs and add more vegetables and protein.

If you’re going to eat fast food it’s best to stay away from dairy products like cheese and sour cream because they are very fattening.

Also instead of eating the tortilla chips ask for the yellow corn tortilla strips that would come in a salad.