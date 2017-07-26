Columbus man facing child molestation charges in two states waives preliminary hearing

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local man accused of child molestation charges in two states has waived his preliminary hearing in a Columbus courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

Court documents show 38-year-old Reid Holcomb will now have his case bound over to Superior Court at a later date. A judge set a $10,000 bond for his charges.

As News 3 reported, Holcomb was arrested in Columbus Friday in connection to an incident that happened back in December on Weems Road. The Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit says investigators were tipped to Holcomb after police in Frisco, Colorado called about the victim.

A Colorado court had already charged Holcomb with another child molestation incident back in December. He has since been served with a temporary divorce and a family violence protective order.

Holcomb’s attorney says his client will travel back West for his next court appearance in August. He will then return to Columbus once his Superior Court date has been set.