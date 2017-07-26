Coke Zero gets new name, new recipe

ATLANTA (WKRG) — Goodbye, Coke Zero. Hello, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

It may seem like just a name change, but Coca-Cola says the rebranding of its no-calorie soda will deliver a better-tasting recipe to fans.

Starting in August, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will hit stores nationwide, according to a release.

The new recipe has already had successful foreign campaigns in Mexico, Great Britain and more than two dozen other countries.

“We’ve used our in-house innovation capabilities to make the great taste of Coke Zero even better and a lot like a Coke,” said Stuart Kronauge, Business Unit President of USA Operations and Senior Vice President of Marketing.

“To achieve this, we optimized the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste in the new and improved Coca-Cola Zero Sugar recipe. It’s delicious, refreshing and our best-tasting zero-sugar Coca-Cola yet,” Kronauge said in the release.

The bottom line, according to Coca-Cola, is the new recipe tastes more like regular Coke than ever before.

Earlier on Wednesday, Coca-Cola announced second quarter profits tumbled, but they still topped expectations.

Coke Zero first hit store shelves in 2005. The nationwide launch of the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will be accompanied by what the company calls a “robust” marketing campaign. So get ready to see a lot of TV spots, billboards and other ads for the new recipe in the coming weeks.

The Coca-Cola Company, headquartered in Atlanta, is the biggest beverage company in the world.