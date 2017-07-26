Bag of used, bloody syringes, other drug paraphernalia found in shopping cart at Lee Co. Dollar General

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — One store manager is shocked after what she found in a shopping cart Tuesday. Shannon Brown manages the Dollar General on Lee Rd. 270 in Beulah. Brown says a woman came into the store with a man. The two left, but the woman left a black bag in a shopping cart.

When Brown opened the bag, she says she found used syringes, hypodermic needles, a spoon with blood on it, as well as a tourniquet. Brown says in more than a year since working at the store, she’s never seen anything like this.

“It scared me,” Brown told News 3. “God forbid, had a child gotten a hold of it, and pricked themselves on the needles, I would hate to think what could happen.”

Brown immediate called 911, after which the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

“They put a lot of people at risk for their drug use, and for me, that was what upset me the most,” Brown said about the person that left the bag.

The store is surrounded by Beulah Elementary next door and Beulah High School across the street. Deputies are still trying to figure out who left the bag. Surveillance video shows a man and a woman leaving, but investigators have not yet identified the two.

“This is a question that’s a difficult answer for,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said. “It goes back to basically, our efforts are geared toward working to keep illicit drug materials out of the communities.”

Sheriff Jones says the people responsible could face drug possession charges. He adds any used needles or syringes should be disposed of in a hard plastic container sealed with heavy duct tape. The container should then be tossed out with regular trash.

Meanwhile, Brown considers herself lucky for being in the right place at the right time.

“I was just thankful we found it instead of one of the kids,” Brown said. “I couldn’t dream of one of my children or one of my grandchildren being exposed because of someone’s else’s stupidity.”