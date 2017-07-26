Back to Heat, Humidity Hanging Tough

A rather unusual upper atmospheric situation brought heavy rain and a flooding threat to parts of the area on Tuesday. The combination of a moisture-laden atmosphere and a small-scale upper disturbance caused thunderstorms to build early in the day and the area had rain until it finally moved out late in the afternoon,. Columbus received only .55″ rain from the storm as measured at the airport.

The setup for today and Thursday is different, as only isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected each day with daytime heating the main trigger, and it will be heating up again as early morning clouds will give way to sunny skies much of the day.

For the weekend, a cold front will move south from the Midwest, helping to enhance the thunderstorm activity out ahead and likely bringing more organized storms late Friday through Saturday. Models show the front actually passing Columbus Saturday night, which if the trend holds, would bring a slightly cooler and moderately less humid air mass into the area beginning Sunday and continuing through early next week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast