Trump says he’s very disappointed in Sessions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that he is “very disappointed” in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal in an interview Tuesday that he has not made up his mind as to whether to fire his longtime ally.

He told the newspaper he is “looking” at the possibility of firing the former Alabama senator and did not suggest that he will curtail his criticism of Sessions.

Trump also downplayed the importance of Sessions being the first senator to endorse his presidential candidacy, saying that “it’s not like a great loyal thing.”

Trump is angry that Sessions recused himself from the investigation into the relationship between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. Officials say Trump has spoken with advisers about firing Sessions.