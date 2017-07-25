Sheriff: 7-year-old gets help for sister being raped

Associated Press Published:
(File: CBS San Francisco)

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old girl in Alabama ran to get help when her 14-year-old sister was being raped.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver tells local media the incident happened Wednesday night at a Russellville trailer park. The girls were with a family member who was having company over to drink and use methamphetamine.

Oliver says the teen got drunk and 30-year-old Tony Grissom began raping her. When her 7-year-old sister realized the teen was being hurt, she tried to tell adults in the house, but they were passed out. The girl ran and got help at a neighbor’s house.

Grissom was arrested and charged with sexual assault. Two others at the house, 51-year-old Melinda McNatt and 37-year-old Amanda Byrd, were arrested on drug-related charges. It’s unclear if they have attorneys.

