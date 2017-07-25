SEC Network announces start times for first three weeks of 2017 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The SEC Office on Tuesday announced the start times for games on the SEC Network during the first three weeks of the 2017 season.

The SEC Network Saturday schedule opens with three games on September 2. The Network will air six games on the second week of the season and five games in Week 3. The first Conference matchup of the year on the SEC Network will feature Kentucky at South Carolina on September 16.

Previously announced, Arkansas will take on Florida A&M in Little Rock on the SEC Network to begin the season on Thursday, Aug. 31.

SEC Television Schedule for September 2, September 9 and September 16:

Saturday, September 2

Missouri State at Missouri, 12 pm ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Charleston Southern at Mississippi State, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

Georgia Southern at Auburn, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Saturday, September 9

Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky, 12 pm ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

UT Martin at Ole Miss, 12 pm ET/11 am CT on SEC Network Alternate

Indiana State at Tennessee, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

Northern Colorado at Florida, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

UT Chattanooga at LSU, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

Saturday, September 16

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas A&M, 12 pm ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Purdue at Missouri, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

Mercer at Auburn, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Samford at Georgia, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

COURTESY SEC MEDIA RELATIONS