SEC Network announces start times for first three weeks of 2017 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The SEC Office on Tuesday announced the start times for games on the SEC Network during the first three weeks of the 2017 season.
The SEC Network Saturday schedule opens with three games on September 2. The Network will air six games on the second week of the season and five games in Week 3. The first Conference matchup of the year on the SEC Network will feature Kentucky at South Carolina on September 16.
Previously announced, Arkansas will take on Florida A&M in Little Rock on the SEC Network to begin the season on Thursday, Aug. 31.
SEC Television Schedule for September 2, September 9 and September 16:
Saturday, September 2
Missouri State at Missouri, 12 pm ET/11 am CT on SEC Network
Charleston Southern at Mississippi State, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network
Georgia Southern at Auburn, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
Saturday, September 9
Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky, 12 pm ET/11 am CT on SEC Network
UT Martin at Ole Miss, 12 pm ET/11 am CT on SEC Network Alternate
Indiana State at Tennessee, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate
Northern Colorado at Florida, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
UT Chattanooga at LSU, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate
Saturday, September 16
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas A&M, 12 pm ET/11 am CT on SEC Network
Purdue at Missouri, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network
Mercer at Auburn, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate
Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
Samford at Georgia, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate
COURTESY SEC MEDIA RELATIONS