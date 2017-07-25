Restaurant Week kicks off in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The 2nd annual Restaurant Week kicked off on Monday and new this year brunch and lunch have been added to the menu.

20 restaurants in Uptown and North Columbus are giving foodies the chance to eat three course dinners at a special price ranging from $15 to $30 and some of those restaurants are also offering brunch and lunch.

Katie Bishop from Yalla PR says this week long event is a great way for folks in the area to support our local economy.

Your Pie, The Loft, The Black Cow, Epic Restaurant , River and Rail and Houlihans are a few of the eateries participating.

All 20 restaurants will be showcasing their best dishes on a pre fixed menu.

If you want to take part in Restaurant Week all you have to do is call one of the participating restaurants a head of time, to see if reservations are required.

For the full list of participating restaurants along with the fixed menu items they will be serving click here.