Rainy Pattern Continues

More showers and thunderstorms are anticipated today as Georgia and Alabama remain within reach of a front combined with an upper air disturbance in a moisture-laden atmosphere. The rain and cloud cover will hold high temperatures down a bit today after sunshine heated us up to 94º on Monday.

Expect a bit more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday resulting in likely but more isolated thunderstorm activity, and a return to highs in the 90s. Around the end of the week a cold front is forecast to push south, possibly entering Alabama and Georgia over the weekend. Although it would be unusual to have a front come this far south in the middle of summer, the boundary could reach Columbus late Saturday. It will bring an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms this weekend but should also bring a downturn in temperatures, with early projections calling for highs in the 80s for several days. Some models even indicate we could have a minor but much needed break in the humidity late in the weekend with dew points dropping back into the 60s.

