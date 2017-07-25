RAIN: Not as widespread

An area of low pressure continues to circulate across the region. it mimics a sub-tropical low pressure system but in this case it’s been responsible thus far for adding more clouds and thunderstorms from this instability.

This will keep clouds and drizzle present Wednesday morning. The low level moisture has increased and any instability like thunderstorms crank out heavy downpours, with measurable rainfall in a very short time. This is why we’ve seen so many flash flood warnings. Training showers and storms over the same areas keep the ground saturated, with standing water. Any additional rainfall you’ll see low-lying areas and poor drainage fill-up quickly and this will cause standing water.

Readings will continue into the lower 90s and upper 80s through the extended forecast. Overnight lows will dip back into the mid to upper 70s. We are watching a stronger cool front moving into the region Saturday. At this time, it’s been consistent with this moving into the region. If this takes place, expect this to pull drier air behind this and high pressure will fill-in and bring a nice day Sunday in the area. The main question is “if” it can make its journey this far south. If not it could be wet if it stalls, similar to past events we’ve been tracking over the past few weeks.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast