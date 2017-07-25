Pet of the Week: Henry

Meet Henry! He joins the News 3 Pet of the Week Segment from the Animal Ark Rescue Shelter.

Henry is a hound mix, around four years old, and just dying to come home with you!

Miranda Morrison also tells News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton about a new program Animal Ark offers to community members needing to rehome their pets.

The Community Pets Program allows owners to pay a $20 fee to have their animal featured on the Animal Ark adoption page. The organization will also share adoption information with other adoption sites such as Petfinder.com, AdoptAPet.com, etc.

Morrison says this program hopes to keep pets who need new homes out of the shelter system. She says this is one step closer to making Columbus a “no-kill” community.

If you would like to adopt Henry and want to learn more about him, visit his adoption page here.

Click here to learn more about the Animal Ark Community Pets Program.