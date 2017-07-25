Liberty Theatre launches Robert L. Anderson Academy of Excellence

Tuesday’s News 3 Midday Community Watch is joined by Robert L Anderson and his daughter Dr. Shae Anderson to tell you about a newly launched Liberty Theatre after school program named in Robert’s honor.\

The Robert Lamar Anderson Academy of Excellence is geared towards teaching local boys a love for the arts. Robert tells News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton he is blown away by the incredible honor.

“I’m overwhelmed that they would name it after me,” he says. “It makes me very proud, not only of the things I’ve done, but for them [the Liberty Theatre] to think of me that way.

Dr. Shae Anderson says the program will kick off at the end of August for Baker Middle School 8th grade boys during the school year. She says it will give them the opportunity to explore many aspects of performing and visual arts — things she hopes young boys will learn to love the way her father does.

Dr. Shae says the program is still in need of volunteers and mentors available during the after school academy’s hours from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Learn more about the Robert Lamar Anderson Academy of Excellence and sign up to volunteer on the Liberty Theatre website.