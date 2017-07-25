Father of Georgia tornado victim wants mandatory shelters

ADEL, Ga. (AP) — A man whose 19-year-old daughter was killed by a tornado in Georgia is seeking support to make storm shelters mandatory statewide.

WALB-TV reports Alexis Livingston was among seven people who died Jan. 22 when a twister plowed through the Sunshine Acres Mobile Home Park in the rural southwest Georgia community of Adel.

Now her father, Jamie Livingston, has started a petition calling for mandatory storm shelters in or near mobile home parks throughout Georgia. He says he collected more than 260 signatures during his first day trying.

Six months have passed, but Livingston says he relives his daughter’s death and funeral every day. He says: “What we’re going through, I don’t want another parent to go through.”

Livingston said he plans to present his petition to state lawmakers in Atlanta.