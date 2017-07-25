Eufuala police make another rest in gas station brawl

WRBL Staff Published:
(FILE)

EUFAULA, Ala. — Eufuala police has made another arrest in connection with a disorderly crowd at the Citgo gas station that occurred back on July 2.

Police posted on their Facebook page that 19-year-old Tyre Davonte Lewis of Eufaula was arrested on a Disorderly Conduct warrant for his alleged involvement in the incident.

A warrant has been sworn to for Alonzo Simmons (pictured) for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Anyone with information on Simmon’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Eufaula Police Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

