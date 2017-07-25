Missing 11-year-old boy found safe, CPD confirms

By Published: Updated:

UPDATE:

5:25 A.M. — Columbus police confirm a critically missing 11-year-old boy has been found.

An early Tuesday morning release says he has been returned safe and well to his parent.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department asks for your help to find a missing boy officers call “critically missing”.

A press release says 11-year-old Austin Evans was last seen in the area around Plateau Drive.

He was wearing black and red basketball shorts and a black and red t-shirt. Austin is five feet two inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, and he has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

If you have seen Austin or know anything about his disappearance, please call the Columbus Police Department immediately at 706-653-3449.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s