Columbus State University student attends national student entrepreneur program

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Nakia Guy was the only student in the Columbus area selected to attend the prestigious Women’s Business Enterprise National Council Student Entrepreneur program in Las Vegas.

Guy is hoping to open a business that will educate high school and college students on how to be financially free by 23.

She says watching students struggle in college by both working and attending school is what gave her the vision.

“A lot of my peers worked for longer than a year or two in high school but then they came to college they didn’t have anything to show for it and so instead of focusing on school they were having to work on top of their full time schedules.” Nakia Guy, Student Entrepreneur

Guy says attending the conference allowed her not only to expand her network, but gave her the tools needed to be a successful entrepreneur. She is already on the way to starting her business, Guy is currently coaching high school and college students on how to be financially free.

Nakia Guy will be a junior this year at Columbus State University.