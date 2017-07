RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — Investigators from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office are hunting for a man charged with attempted rape.

They say 24-year-old Xavier Bush is wanted for attempted rape that happened early Sunday morning in Fort Mitchell. The Sheriff Office says Bush was last seen driving a silver 2007 Chrysler 300 with an unknown Georgia tag.

You are asked to call the Russell County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information about the case.