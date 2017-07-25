ALEA: $310,000 worth of marijuana seized at home in Coosa County

WRBL Staff Published:

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency seizes $310,000 worth of marijuana in Coosa County.

Randolph Pearce

According to ALEA, Friday, July 21, agents with ALEA”s SBI Narcotics Bureau teamed up with the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a search warrant in the Hanover community on Coosa County 75.

Two individuals were arrested from an ongoing investigation. 64-year-old Randolph Pearce of Goodwater was arrested and charged with first-degree Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, first-degree Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.46-year-old Anthony Grogan of Goodwater was arrested after attempting to flee the area.

Anthony Grogan

A search of Grogan’s home and vehicle revealed illegal narcotics and weapons. Grogan was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Second Offense, first-degree Manufacture of a Controlled Substance and first-degree Possession of Marijuana.

Marijuana plants were seized along with marijuana packaged for sale and equipment used to grow marijuana.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s