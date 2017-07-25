ALEA: $310,000 worth of marijuana seized at home in Coosa County

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency seizes $310,000 worth of marijuana in Coosa County.

According to ALEA, Friday, July 21, agents with ALEA”s SBI Narcotics Bureau teamed up with the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a search warrant in the Hanover community on Coosa County 75.

Two individuals were arrested from an ongoing investigation. 64-year-old Randolph Pearce of Goodwater was arrested and charged with first-degree Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, first-degree Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.46-year-old Anthony Grogan of Goodwater was arrested after attempting to flee the area.

A search of Grogan’s home and vehicle revealed illegal narcotics and weapons. Grogan was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Second Offense, first-degree Manufacture of a Controlled Substance and first-degree Possession of Marijuana.

Marijuana plants were seized along with marijuana packaged for sale and equipment used to grow marijuana.