13 Alabama football players receive preseason recognition

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Thirteen members of the Alabama football team have been named to at least one of the 16 college football award watch lists released this summer.

The players selected include quarterback Jalen Hurts, running backs Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough, tight end Hale Hentges, receiver Calvin Ridley, center Bradley Bozeman, offensive tackle Jonah Williams, linebackers Rashaan Evans and Shaun Dion Hamilton, defensive backs Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ronnie Harrison, defensive lineman Da’Ron Payne and punter JK Scott.

Fitzpatrick appears on a team-high eight watch lists: Maxwell Award, Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy, Jim Thorpe Award, Paul Hornung Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, Wuerffel Trophy and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. The junior is also a nominee for the AFCA Good Works Team. Hurts (Maxwell, Camp, Davey O’Brien Award), Payne (Bednarik, Nagurski, Outland Trophy), Ridley (Maxwell, Camp, Biletnikoff Award) and Scarbrough (Maxwell, Camp, Doak Walker Award) all appear on three lists.

Bozeman (Outland, Rimington Trophy), Evans (Nagurski, Butkus Award) and Harrison (Nagurski, Thorpe) were selected for two watch lists while Hamilton (Butkus), Harris (Doak Walker), Hentges (John Mackey Award), Scott (Ray Guy Award) and Williams (Outland) are on one list each.

Alabama Players on Preseason Watch Lists

Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Da’Ron Payne

Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding Receiver): Calvin Ridley

Butkus Award (Outstanding Linebacker): Rashaan Evans, Shaun Dion Hamilton

Walter Camp Award (Player of the Year): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jalen Hurts, Calvin Ridley, Bo Scarbrough

Ray Guy Award (Outstanding Punter): JK Scott

Paul Hornung Award (Most Versatile Player): Minkah Fitzpatrick

Lott IMPACT Trophy (Defensive Player of the Year): Minkah Fitzpatrick

Mackey Award (Outstanding Tight End): Hale Hentges

Maxwell Award (Player of the Year): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jalen Hurts, Calvin Ridley, Bo Scarbrough

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Defensive Player of the Year): Rashaan Evans, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ronnie Harrison, Da’Ron Payne

Davey O’Brien Award (Quarterback of the Year): Jalen Hurts

Outland Trophy (Outstanding Interior Lineman): Bradley Bozeman, Da’Ron Payne, Jonah Williams

Rimington Trophy (Outstanding Center): Bradley Bozeman

Jim Thorpe Award (Outstanding Defensive Back): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ronnie Harrison

Doak Walker Award (Outstanding Running Back): Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough

Wuerffel Trophy (Outstanding Player in the Community): Minkah Fitzpatrick

COURTESY ALABAMA SPORTS INFORMATION