World’s oldest captive manatee dies from drowning

Associated Press Published:
In this photo taken Wednesday, July 17, 2013, Snooty the manatee lifts his snout out of the water at the South Florida Museum in Bradenton, Florida. [Tamara Lush/AP File]

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) – Officials from a Florida museum say a 69-year-old manatee that died over the weekend got trapped in a maintenance tube and drowned.

During a news conference Monday, officials from the South Florida Museum in Bradenton said Snooty the manatee somehow gained access to the 30-by-30 inch (75-by-75 centimeter) tube and was not able to turn around.

Museum executives said the panel on the tube was last opened five years ago and is for emergency use only.

Manatees usually surface every 2-5 minutes but can stay underwater for 20 minutes. They cannot swim backward.

Snooty was the longest-living manatee in captivity and turned 69 two days before his death.

He had been in good health, eating about 80 pounds (35 kilograms) of vegetables every day to sustain his 1,000-pound (450-kilogram) body.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s