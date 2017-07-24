Ronald McDonald House Charities to hold Columbus benefit race

Join Monday’s News 3 Midday Community Watch where we hear from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Georgia on an upcoming benefit run.

Development Director Melody Moran tells News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton the race will be in Columbus on July 29. All money donated will benefit local families in need when extensive medical treatments force a sudden move.

Register to run for the 5K for $25 or the one mile Fun Run for $15 over age nine and $10 under age eight.

Not a runner? There’s still a way for you to join in! Register as a “Snoozer” to give $20 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, get a T-shirt, and leisurely watch the race.

Learn more and register on the Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Georgia website.

**Correction: The race will begin July 29 at 8 a.m. Previous edits in the live interview indicated a 9 a.m. start.**