PHENIX CITY, Ala. — A Phenix City man is dead after he was ejected from a vehicle accident.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 8:41 a.m. Monday on U.S. 80 near the 208 mile marker.

73-year-old James Allen was killed when he was ejected after his 2002 Ford Thunderbird he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allen was also not wearing a seat belt.