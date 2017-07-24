Our Kitchen: Blueberry Sour Cream Pie

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Cover the crust’s edges with foil. This will help to keep the edges from getting too brown.

2. For the filling, combine the sugar and flour together in a medium bowl. Using an electric mixer, beat in sour cream, egg, vanilla, and salt using medium until smooth.

3. Carefully fold in the blueberries.

4. Pour filling into the pie crust and bake for 30 minutes.

5. While the pie is baking, prepare the topping by cutting together the flour, sugar, and butter with a fork. Do this until the mixture is a sandy consistency.

6. Remove the pie from the oven and sprinkle on the topping. Return to the oven and bake for 10-15 more minutes until the topping is golden. Remove from oven and allow to cool thoroughly before serving.