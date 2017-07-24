Nearly $2 million dollar beach house burns in Florida

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Neighbors tell News 5 that a house destroyed by fire recently sold for 1.8 million dollars. Firefighters are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Navarre Beach.

Units are responding to a residential structure in the 7000 block of Gulf Boulevard. The initial call came in around 4:47 p.m.

The structure appears to be three-story home. Large plumes of smoke were rising from the home when News 5 arrived on scene shortly after 5:30 p.m.

A woman at the scene told News 5’s Hayley Minogue that her parents had just purchased the home three weeks ago.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

Three adults and two children were displaced by this fire. State fire Marshall and Red Cross have been dispatched.