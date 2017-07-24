Late Day Storms again

A trough across the Carolina’s is tapping just enough moisture lifting ahead of it right now, with isolated showers and storms. This will be driven by high pressure to the south and lifting the energy south and north from the Gulf of Mexico. This will capture enough fuel to trigger these storms across the region. There will be a weak upper level trough that will help trigger these storms but our chances will be limited to more isolated each afternoon.

A stronger cool front will be poised to drop across the region Saturday. At this time it’s hard to see if this will conjure-up showers and storms for most of the day on Saturday. The readings will certainly be impacted by the greater amount of cloud cover and shower potential. Readings will top off into the upper eighties and lower nineties for those areas seeing more sunshine. A quick look ahead in the very extended by Sunday into early next week we should see drier and more average readings returning into the forecast. There’s a return wrap around flow advertised by the GFS.

A surface low begins to form and increase storms along the front but at this time I’ll keep a watchful eye out for this and stick to more of a stable pattern and mention a slight chance in this pattern behind the cool front Sunday and into the early part of next week. This front was supposed to make it all the way through the region this past weekend and it never materialized and the surface high pressure system won the battle.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast