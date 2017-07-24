Bush Brothers recall baked beans over defective cans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Several cans of baked beans were voluntarily recalled by Bush Brothers and Company due to a defective can:

The recall affects certain 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans. The recall began over the weekend due to potentially defective side seams on the cans.

Bush Brothers says the problem has been corrected, but the company says it was the result of a temporary quality issue from one of its can suppliers.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of the recall.

The company is asking customers to throw away any affected cans as they work to remove the products from store and warehouse shelves.

Read the Recall Notice from Bush’s